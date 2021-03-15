Transcript for Women make Grammys history

After a year of no concert. The Grammy Awards bringing that concerts. The sugary sweet sounds of music's biggest night compliments appearing to idle. Billy eyelids black who lives and first time winner to lead book bringing the beat back. And little babies with a powerful thing. Performance of the bigger picture. Putting ELN in the spotlight. There was so much music in fact that in the first hour of the show only one old ward was given out exactly how you open it. And maybe. What do you do it I can't. In Jesus. Plus he boos she Grammy winner. Megan is deluge even getting shot up for awards she didn't waiting like record of the year genuinely this goes hurt and we just cheer for Megan's science. They got plenty of applause on her own though taking global awards for best new artist best rap performance and best rap song. Alongside beyond sick. The recording academy crazy in love with queen he went on to become the most awarded singer ever at the grammys with her 28 win on Sunday. So I won it to a lift. Encourage and celebrate all of the beautiful black queens and king that. Continue to inspire me and inspired a whole world and I've been working my whole life since nine years old. And these daughter Blue Ivy becoming the second youngest Grammy winner ever taking home the award for best music video for brown skinned girl history continuing to be made when Taylor Swift became the first woman in grammys history. To win album of the year three times you guys met us in this imaginary world that we created and we can't. Tell you how honored we are for her album folklore. Meanwhile Harry styles picking up his first Grammy win and bringing poll is back ground. In another blast from the past. Bruno Mars paying tribute to the late great little richer and at those high energy performances are good thing. Beat Diaz rocket dynamite all the way from Seoul South Korea. Yeah I'm wearing my powdered Lucy in honored be yes I'm just trying to join the band you guys but it was the night all about girl power this is the first seven grammys history that the big four awards went to force separate solo women. Negative stallion Billy I wish her and Taylor Swift. Who were speculative from like different generations in the light at least different age groups that thing. No definitely and when it comes to Megan he stallion. And really paid tribute to our fellow Houston native beyonce there so that was the moment for me guys when they were standing there are doubts on stage with there through spam and now like act and we all would let's say that I wanted to be you know the rap version of beyonce. And he's well on land point I've resolved it definitely. Well I would eyesight of a hallway were just calling out the reforms is there your. I know applicants after terrorists wept. Who was your next. Re okay I think Sunday night cemented do a leap ads like that next huge pop star that performance was. Mind blowing I didn't see it coming to wrestle Scott now newly by Deborah like a model Terri of the Osce shut up behind me here before we go. They're CA it's gonna until they basically gave him yeah automation and as always well. Isles on I got on near me is I doubt you can have them the black dynamite.

