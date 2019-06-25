Transcript for Women's World Cup: U.S. defeats Spain 2-1

US women's national team. Does it again in France Megan repeat O scoring not once but twice. Both schools the results the penalty kicks the team captain reaching a superhero status her hot pink hairdo. Leading to a new nickname the US women's national team tweeting. Go go meg and repeat no our very own pink power ranger. Pink ranger along with the rest of the defending fifa champs vesting Spain to the wind. Back here in the states fans going wild at watch parties across the country soccer super fans and Kansas City. Students in the Bronx this high school team in Frisco Texas. And these diehards in Los Angeles. In fact feed the frenzy reaching such a fever pitch tickets for the US women's teams next match against France on Friday are listed on stub hub for more than a thousand dollars making his quarterfinals match up one of the most sought after women sporting events ever. Players feeling that love back on the field so you in a show of sportsmanship. Megan repeat no swapping jerseys with a member of the Spanish team at the end of Monday's match up. The women's next game is this Friday and France against team France they have a home field advantage in the quarterfinals. Kickoff set for 3 PM eastern.

