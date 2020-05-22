Transcript for Work from home forever?

This morning the FaceBook making a major announcement. Over the next five to ten years. Own about 50% of our people. To be working remotely. The social media giant becoming the latest administering the big companies to give workers the option to stay home forever. Like Twitter looking to be out of office permanently. And while FaceBook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says employee pay will change depending on where they choose to work. The company plans to open spaces in Atlanta Dallas and Denver specifically designed for remote users. Blue origin this in a way that is measured. And thoughtful and responsible. One Harvard study finds working remotely is beneficial for both the company. And the employee. With workers saying they feel more productive. In a more likely to stay with the company. Allowing them to work from anywhere in the country coming years in a realize how much they were spending previously on travel at people just grew and each other. But one major drawback. The lack of face to face in her action. He caring from our customers about this like video conference are now that they're feeling it's the lack of a personal attention when your in the meeting we want to bring that back. And while some companies like this when in California. Are using virtual reality programs in an effort to give work from home a more traditional office feel. Three a likely. A linguistics expert from Georgetown University says. They gender imbalances are amplified during remote meetings because women are more likely to be in erupted or even flat out ignored. When a digital Platt. Warm. Guys in one thing that's not a problem for most workers. That pay cut that 40% of employees that they would be willing to take each 10% pay cut to working homes forever. Thank you Kimberly reversing this pandemic it's changing things so. This is the world where now living in.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.