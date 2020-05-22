-
Now Playing: Spelman valedictorian, 1st-generation college student aims to become HBCU professor
-
Now Playing: How to upgrade your work-from-home office
-
Now Playing: By the numbers: Working from home could become long-term
-
Now Playing: Michael’s surprising new diet, viewer questions and more
-
Now Playing: Video-text friends and family to stay connected when far away and short on time
-
Now Playing: What is a furlough versus a layoff and what does it mean for you?
-
Now Playing: These Muslims are making sure everyone can have an iftar during Ramadan
-
Now Playing: How one Texas initiative provided 6,500 meals to front line workers free of charge
-
Now Playing: By the numbers: Housing market disrupted by pandemic
-
Now Playing: Crayola releases 24 new crayon colors representing 40 different skin tones
-
Now Playing: This FedEx driver helped a boy exchange skateboards with Tony Hawk
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan cooks his favorite childhood dish
-
Now Playing: New initiative delivers essentials to Puerto Rican communities in need
-
Now Playing: Revelation comes to light about a pivotal American pioneer in the world of whiskey
-
Now Playing: How this mom’s viral social-emotional learning process has helped her 4-year-old son
-
Now Playing: My small business survived the Great Recession and it will survive coronavirus, too
-
Now Playing: YouTube stars Sam and Colby say putting down their phone helps their mental health
-
Now Playing: Therapy dog goes virtual