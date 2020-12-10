Transcript for Work-from-home gadgets

When it's what he means working from home or living from work to cutting and how you look at it luckily this morning we're checking out some gadgets to help make that home office set up. A bit more user friendly big his latest Dick DeBartolo case here to help good morning dec. Good morning good to see you don't get a dissing you do all right you've got us hooked up this morning what's first on the docket. Our Estella Theodore use chains studio. And take a look at what it can do when knows how long it's going to be before people go back to offices. Some kids go back to school when this kid is need from our bureau Trish guy for June. Forward every year usually get a tried hard and you get a circle like you get a place to put you forward and you get a little remote control for the lightly. Now you can run that from an external battery pack that you own. Or use one of those AC adapters that most nerds tab but what do you look like. C. And this is what I looked like recording myself. You look great either way but up next I know you've got something to help with the privacy situation right. Yes hackers evidently can turn value webcam without you he knowing it here's two ways around Matt. Worried about can't affecting you should it when someone can turn your web cam on when you don't know. All right so we have Skype on two different computers here. This is what the person on the other end seeing but I don't want to see me anymore I can shut the web cam or just drop that all right. A little classic guide this fits all line along Logitech models it's under fourteen dollars over on this computer. I don't want that person to see me here are just slide that little targets in Kabul over now that black. Richie six or ten box. Bar again are you gotta tell me about this I'd kick situation. Okay this is what it looks like so it's a way to make guy your Smartphone a computer sidekick you can have emails visible watched the news the bases the device amounts to be a laptop cover. Within adhesive pad a magnate attaches to back and you Smartphone. And then the Smartphone clips onto the magnetized. Extended arm of the bracket. And then you have the two of them side by side now tell me about this plant situation dec. Okay actually if you attendance at I have I have an amazing. Value for you in a desk lamp this is it. Nader really inexpensive youthful desk lamp take a look at these it's called mainstay. From wall law so little on all flight what it's an LED he'll never have to replace it but wait is more is an outlet in the back. So I have to lands here but one lamp is plugged into the other land and the most amazing thing. I paid about seven dollars each for them. I have plenty of stuff that output debates of that lamp think you so much stick the eighth. For these and other useful gadgets for your home office checked out Dicks website is with dot B is as well as our own website W and and tents dot com. He is with Dick DeBartolo thanks for joining us as always then is next. You're watching world news now.

