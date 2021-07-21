Transcript for Worker shortages causing economic ripple effects

Back here at home the virus and its economic impact are behind a summer of frustration. Companies are struggling to find workers and there's a shortage of everything from furniture to menu items at Taco Bell. The number of industry struggling to find workers right now is expanding frustrating everyone from retail consumers to travelers who had hoped for more of a normal summer. This is that summer that everybody needs to have a lot of patience he very. Sort of uneven service levels because Bruno or organizations are struggling to get B the people they need and you know to get the better quality of talent that they need. With a record number of job openings companies are going to new extremes to fill vacancies. One executive in Waste Management recently suggested using prisoners or work release programs to find workers. Parts of the service industry are also looking into the idea restaurants in Texas and Michigan Delaware and Ohio. Can now use a state run program connecting them with people transitioning out. Of the criminal justice system. Meanwhile at the airports long lines due to a labor shortage of the TSA have contributed to a spike in violence the head of the TSA telling congress Tuesday. That 85 TSA officers have now been assaulted since a pandemic began. Selling and Jerusalem yesterday. Wrong on route one of our chart points. On their parents' home or Friesen over the mast mandate the worker shortage also having a ripple effect on product supply chains. Victory salute was changed up shell Houston back. We think you'll like it. Taco Bell is warning customers that some menu items may not be available because of national ingredient shortages. And delivery delays and a lack of truckers is being blamed for a liquor shortage. Our alcohol our liquor. Wait wait we don't know what we're going to be able to bars also desperate for workers one brewery in New York pretty help wanted signs on their beer cans. And if he ordered new furniture for the summer a shortage of foam is now causing delays.

