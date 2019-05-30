Transcript for World's tiniest baby

She was born babies a B weighed only eight point six ounces about the size of an apple and mom remembering that day in December vividly this was. The scariest day. Doctors saying they needed to perform an emergency C section baby wasn't growing and mom's life was in immediate danger can tell. Us right she's. More than two weeks the typical pregnancy forty weeks and at delivery Sabine becoming the world's smallest surviving newborn according to the tiniest babies registry. Which is kept by the University of Iowa but ABC AB was a fighter. They told. My husband 57. Assistant pastor let's. Look at our returning to its next ten. It changed its in the week the staff at the start married birds snakes you working around the clock for five months. Even on I'm not here I think the mother Lynn how she's doing today and. American home after sir those nurses and doctors becoming CB second family. And her mom thankful her primary and nurses who were just they became friends. Syllables Clinton's they made it. And so grateful for them and everyone on debt nurses and doctors grateful that Sadie who weighed as much as a child's juice box at birth. It was discharged from the hospital as a healthy five pound little girl. How cute that little graduation cap her doctors say that AB CB. Experienced almost none of the medical challenges typically associated with Mike broke free means. Which can include brain lung and heart issues so if there's any doubt that she's a miracle baby there's your proof right there where amazing network of nurses as well incredible phone watch. You always have the think those nurses and highlight this nurses because they are miracle workers as well as those doctors. And amazing to see the love evidence that making the signs signs right hound right moved into an open bad celebrated mom's birthday. And I look at that wonders said too that she was thinking about her even when she went home you know how she's doing when gas is doing all we think about Sabine. They US navy and if you get a CN.

