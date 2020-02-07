Transcript for Wrongful conviction overturned

One of the greatest basketball players of all time has come to the rescue over wrongfully convicted man she took a timeout and her career to help secure his freedom. And now it has paid off slogans is here now with more on this incredible story good morning well good morning on a good morning Kenneth good morning to all of you at home. To be NBA star by a more didn't just take a timeout she missed an entire season because there was another battle she needed to win. When that matter to her a whole lot more. 23 years after his wrongful conviction Jonathan irons. Is a free man. Dawn. Are you saying he. WNBA star Maya Moore giving up for 119 season to help irons overturn his conviction on charges of burglary and assault. I'm dedicated my life there's a dream job. The same way I dedicated myself to each change the W yeah. Mores family met irons through prison ministry she and irons introduced in 2007. Just before her freshman year at UConn. Irons with sixteen years old tried as an adult and convicted by an all white jury. To fifteen years for assault and burglary but my L working in tandem with his team of lawyers saw holes and the prosecution. And case's special night and never so many different problems in his teeth there was no other brands and it spelling I just did it John and. I'll watch a fixed game they want to just fair game and so that's all we're asking for as. Our justice system let's be fair let's let's make it equal for every person to have the truth be sheltered and at a treated with respect and dignity. Maya who Sports Illustrated has called the great. History of women's basketball channeling that to ride into winning Jonathan's freedom his conviction overturned this march. Paving the road for his eventual release after more than two decades. Of incarceration. This conviction McVeigh case and that there's mr. And there you yeah a lot of it. Unbelievable when asked about the man who wrongly identified him. Iron said that he was quote a victim once by the person who burglarized his home and assaulted him. And he was a victim of the police who manipulated him into identifying me. Both irons and more will be on GMA later this morning you guys. We cannot wait to see that just it really inspiration when you hear about. We're mr. Moore comes out of jail and how he talks about his time in there and now what he wants to do with this life. We seen other stories like that when it comes to Brian banks other people who wrongfully convicted. And then they come out just trying to want to live their life and make this world a better place after being unjustly treated well thank you again we appreciate it.

