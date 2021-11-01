Transcript for 9-year-old hero

Ethan Walker's hat is fitting. The nine year old danger boy facing it head on when robbers targeted his family at gunpoint at in Alabama gas station. Ethan and his five year old sister Audrey in the backseat of the car while mom Kristen pumped the gas. That's when the unthinkable happened a carjacker jumping into the front seat mom who's pregnant with her third child. Jumping in after him trying to get the keys away from them. And that's what he pointed a gun at her. Ethan jumping into action. When you don't need Peggy noon Monday. When my mom can I thank him. I think the can. Ethan got out ran around the car on buckling Audrey from her car seat and pulling her to safety. Mom overcome with emotion. At that moment my son Ethan was. Very quick to jump out of the car and go around the game his sister out. And I think we're all the car. And turn. The carjackers speeding away with a walker scar which they ended up crashing following a brief police chase. The gun was recovered and both men are now in custody but thanks to eat then both walker children are perfectly safe and sound this morning. And dad says he couldn't be prouder of Eaton. Homeless you know released a little bit too. VA will soon. Get over there and vocal accorsi. Without fumbling or you know just for a canal were he couldn't gated. He kept his. Both suspects are facing multiple felony charges including robbery and vehicle theft meanwhile the police chief there and moody Alabama says he's planning on honoring eke in for his bravery at a later date. Well deserved thanks lover and bringing important stories.

