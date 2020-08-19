Transcript for 6-year-old raises awareness for rare disease

An estimated one in 54 children have been diagnosed with autism so you're in the United States so this morning we're hearing about one little boy who's not only living with autism. He's trying to help other kids like himself to. Our own well dances here now with more good morning miles good morning will good morning money yet Cooper Baron Hill turned six this week. And he and his parents ask family and friends to donate six bucks each for the goal of raising 600 dollars total so far they've raised quite a bit more. That. Cooper Barrett Dail turns six years old this week Ebert big cougar wouldn't. Oh blue like other six year old he's missing a few teeth he loves that beats he loves Santa Claus though his little brother does not. But instead of spending his sixth birthday with a big party you're snacking -- weeks what else did you ask for pre birthday anything else zags is really special project. A Cooper is helping his parents raise money and awareness for kids just like him. Six weeks. This is. Being theater. Baby you mean so we got some testing done about a rare chromosome disorder. And in isn't. Came later how rare. It's un named and to date there are fewer than seventy documented cases in the world the disorder affecting those who have it very differently. There was one person's idea. Well girl who could only all ordinaries you know we're not shoot. Cooper who is just turned and spreading in the senate. Now Cooper and his parents are putting all that energy towards helping others in honor of its sixth birthday this week they launched Cooper is six for six campaign. Asking friends and family to donate six bucks they're goal to raise 600 dollars. I ours we had a razor all week. We rely on May not. Go now just a few days into their week long drive. There 22000. Dollars. So are well well. Strange bird starting every dollar that comes in we'll go to providing resources for special needs families used to this oil and Sony other special kids and adults are just and. A little boys. Birthday wish come true. The Finley says they're on a mission to provide resource is an awareness to amplify the love and understanding of special needs families. If you'd like to learn more or donate to Cooper six for six campaign and there are still a few days left. Had Dick Cooper royal foundation dot org or find them on against granting thank you so much for bringing us a story he Sox. A special boy. Fantastic two wells and roiled by the way.

