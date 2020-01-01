Transcript for New year, new resolutions

Yeah. You. They can't tell that they're important so ready before making promises that they hope they can keep it here. Yet they have but beyond the usual New Year's resolutions of losing Weydert. Getting any job we don't we don't want to diary many people are looking for something that's just a little bit more. Our own will Ganz explore is taking your resolutions a whole new level. So looking ahead T this coming calendar year. What advice do you have for folks who are looking to improve their relationship with god improve their faith life. That's a great question I would say. There a couple of ways of improving your faith went one would be simply spending more time in prayer spending more time reading the scriptures whatever your scriptures are. Certainly doing good deeds and and reaching out especially to the war. And what we Jesuits say finding god in all things in all interactions with people they come in contact with so. I think those three things would help. Are there are specific resolutions. That. Help people with these. Types of things yeah I tend to think New Year's resolutions are actually good thing I mean giving up sharply as finance and certainly you know people need to take care of their physical bodies but. I tend to tell people just try to be kind. And and that takes care of almost everything he could do that. I think your 90% of the way it's be that person what is the message of hope that the church is sending out as all of us start this new calendar year. Yet a message of hope is always the same island that Christ is born but the Christ is risen. Nothing is impossible with god. No matter how dark things seem there's always hope and there's always a surprise from as a front man likes to call them the kind of surprised. Merry Christmas father Martin happy new year as well Merry Christmas and happy new year well things.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.