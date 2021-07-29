Transcript for 3-year-old talks to ‘ghost’ on family vacation

Return Ottawa failing vacation that took a strange turn in California he visited the same area where a missing woman was last seen. ABC's Andrea Fuji picks up the story from there. This morning California families ghostly encounter could help solve the mystery when the garb of them leeway for -- trip this year national forest their three year old son Qaeda and started talking to someone who wasn't there. He was just an art car and was pointing out to a certain spot in Nevada the family was that shut I peak about seventy miles outside Fresno when they stopped for lunch mom Victoria says Hayden told them there was a woman close die. I got it back he says she needs our help but she's dead since he she's laying face down with her legs. Indians she can't talk to me but she's over there we need to go help her Kate his parents checked out the medal but saw nothing he gets and trust me trust me mom. It's like I trust you but you know I believe you 100%. Creeped out the gore was said they headed back home. Kate is long been posted their experience on social media. And that's when the Madeira county sheriff's department reached out for more information turns out a woman who went missing just don't worry a year ago within five miles of where they were. A woman with a black shirt and blue. He her he describes down to blue hair. He says she has a black shirt blue jeans a blue hair mom. Detectives say Kate is description match to that of 53 year old Sandra Hughes who went missing in June 20/20. After going camping alone Kagan was able to identify three out of four pictures of her detectives went back to the meadow with the Barbara family to investigate. And so far found nothing. But the case remains open. She was caught so early and ghosts looking for some help but I hope that he could've at least help us and maybe help him. Find her. That four Wheeler the Bentley used to drive up to the meadow is now for sale they ceded to its hoped to use it again. Mona Victor. Andrea think Ewing now we both had the chills.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.