Transcript for New Year’s by the numbers

You know the usual countdown. But here's some other New Year's Eve numbers you probably don't down starting at one. One Times Square that's where the secret vault is which holds the nearly six tons of crystal and LED lights that make up the iconic ball that drops in New York City. That ball is capable of displaying a Pallet of more than sixteen million colors and billions of patterns that create the kaleidoscope effect. Atop the 130 foot pull each New Year's Eve. It takes three different cable handlers which is more manageable than earlier versions of the fall actually lowered by hand by eighteen of six men with a rope. And a stopwatch to know when it was time some numbers from New Year's Eve parties around the country. Eighty pounds of cheats lowered from a fire truck ladder in Plymouth was. Content at midnight 7000 lights decorating this fiberglass cluster of rates lowered in Temecula California. The fitting celebration in wind. 600 pounds that's how much why legal twilight ways dropped each New Year's Eve in port Clinton Ohio. Twenty feet that's how far Bob the floods or it's often carried Georgia to mark the new year and back to one. The number of drag queens lowered and at giants news. When Florida what a wait and picked off. And drag queens indices. By the way back here in New York City an estimated one million people gathered in Times Square to watch the ball drop. Cleaning up more than forty tons of debris the next morning but for now and he killed at. You're going to the Times Square celebration when you be there live for us then that bad that I gotta get night but are clear sail around. A lot of work goes into celebrating the new year and everywhere yeah yes and we love them all for doing the sport.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.