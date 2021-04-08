Transcript for New York Gov. Cuomo faces pressure to resign

This morning New York governor Andrew Cuomo is facing new calls to resign after a bombshell report into sexual harassment claims against him governor Andrew Cuomo. Sexually harassed multiple women. And in doing so violated federal. And state law overnight the governors of four northeast states releasing a joint statement saying they're quote appalled but the findings of the independent investigation. Adding that Cuomo should resign also calling for Cuomo to resign both New York senator's House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. And president Joseph Biden that you should be. The investigation released by New York attorney general Letitia James found eleven women were telling the truth when they said the governor had touched them inappropriately. Some of the allegations now meet public include a trooper on the governor security team. Who described a pattern of harassment if she was standing holding the door open for the governor. As he passed he took his open hand and read it across her stomach from her belly button to wish that hipper she keeps her gun. She told us that she felt completely violated. In a pre recorded statement Cuomo remained defiant I never touched any one inappropriately. Or made inappropriate sexual advances. The governor also defended his history of greeting people affectionately. Showing pictures of himself kissing people on the cheek I actually learned it. For my mother. And from my father. It is meant to convey warmth. Nothing more one of Cuomo's accuser says he's victim blaming. He's never held it. Did he held accountable for any age he always preaches and so when mills blames the victims denials the what about as an industry out of that the trump playbook and I don't see a path back to respectability worried and frankly to stay. In office for for governor follow. The state assembly speaker says he's moving quickly to complete an impeachment investigation which could result in Cuomo's removal from office. That probe is also looking into allegations Cuomo. Helped cover up Kobe deaths in nursing homes and whether he used state resources to secure a five million dollar pandemic book deal asked for legal ramifications in the harassment case experts say the state attorney general does not have the power to bring criminal charges. She's really only in power in connection to this investigation to subpoena witnesses subpoenaed documents and write a report. And that's what she did if she was going to get more power it would have to come from the governor. And obviously that's not gonna happen so this is now going to be in the hand of local officials in the State of New York. Cuomo denies all sexual misconduct the report also implicates his top aides. Who allegedly retaliated against one accrue accuser.

