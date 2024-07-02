Philadelphia Zoo celebrates 150th anniversary as the first zoo in America

The Philadelphia Zoo is celebrating its 150th anniversary on Monday, marking a major milestone. It first opened its gates on July 1, 1874, becoming the oldest zoo in the nation.

July 2, 2024

