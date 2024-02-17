1 firefighter dead, 13 others injured after Virginia home explosion

An explosion leveled a home in Sterling, Virginia, killing a firefighter, injuring 11 first responders along with 2 civilians. Authorities say residents had called after smelling gas.

February 17, 2024

