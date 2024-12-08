10 injured at holiday parade

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash at the Palm Springs Festival of Lights.

December 8, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live