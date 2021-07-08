Transcript for 10 wounded during knife attack on Tokyo commuter train

A disturbing knife attack on a commuter train in Tokyo. Police say a man wounded ten passengers late last night. The suspect allegedly telling investigators he wanted to kill women who appeared happy. Police say the attack was not related to the olympics. A 12-year-old girl, the victim of a suspected shark bite in Maryland. Jordan prushinski emerging from the water with deep gashes on her leg. It happened Monday in ocean city. Experts say the wounds are consistent with the bite of a sand bar shark. Prushinski needed 42 stitches. A founding member of the legendary soul funk band Kool and the gang has died. A representative for the Dennis D.T. Thomas said he died peacefully in his sleep today in New Jersey. He was 70 years old. When we come back here, the emotional reunion between a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.