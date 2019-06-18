Transcript for A 10-year-old became the youngest person to climb the El Capitan in Yosemite Park

Finally tonight here, she is America strong, and she's just 10 years old. Tonight, we team up with our station in Fresno for one remarkable climb. The famed el capitan, a 3,000-foot wall of granite in yosemite. And sea Schneider has just become the youngest person to climb the slope. Watch as her dad guides her every step. Woo! Come on! Reporter: She is just 10 years old. But the mountains have been right there her entire life. Using safety gear, ropes, harnesses and a helmet, she gives that thumb's up. She navigated el capitan, stopping only to rest, camping overnight on a ledge. We got to kind of hang out together, spend some time on ledges, just relaxing, talking, talking about the world, talking about life, talking about just the river below and the trees below and just, like, having a good time. All right, last pull to the anchor. Reporter: After five days, she makes it to the top. Modest and suddenly overcome. How do you feel? Sad. Reporter: Why? That's your first happy crew? Yeah. I just can't believe I just did that. Reporter: And after all that work, how did she celebrate? We went down to the pizza place. Reporter: A well deserved pizza, everything on it, proving she is just 10 years old, after all. She earned that pizza. Rooting for you tonight. What a climb.

