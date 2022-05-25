100 days since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

In a video on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Russia and said, “I am here, my team is here, the people are here,” as over 12 million people have been displaced during the war.

