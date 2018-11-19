Transcript for Nearly 1,000 still missing 11 days after California fire breaks out

There is some rain coming where they desperately need it, and tonight, as they wait for that rain, an unbelievable number to report. Nearly 1,000 people are still unaccounted for after the fires. ABC's Marcus Moore is in Paradis, California. Reporter: Tonight, the staggering number 11 days after the fire broke out. Nearly 1,000 still missing. Loved ones posting pictures and names outside this shelter. People like Julian and his dog jack. Officials are optimistic they will track down many of the unaccounted for, but the wait is agonizing. When you don't know, the grief is suspended, and people have said to me, it's like treading water. Reporter: President trump seeing that devastation first-hand over the weekend, after criticizing forest management in California. He cited the conversation he says he had with the president of Finland. They spend a lot of time raking and cleaning, they don't have any problem. Reporter: The Finnish president tonight responding, saying the two did talk about forest fires, but he doesn't recall discussing raking. And Marcus Moore with us tonight from California. I mentioned the rain a moment ago, Marcus, it will help, but it could bring a new set of problems? Reporter: Yeah, David, that's right. It will certainly help crews stop the fire that caused all of this damage here in paradise, California, but it also presents a real danger, because of all the scorched Earth, mudslides could be a real concern. And in southern California, officials were filling sandbags for residents so they can prepare. It will be a concern for residents here in the northern part of the state, as well. David? Marcus, thank you.

