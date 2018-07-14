Transcript for The 12 boys rescued from a cave in Thailand speak out while recovering

Xt, the encouraging news from a hoital. Those boys once trapped in that ve, now smg and wave to cameras, going a mess of thanks. Almost ready to be red with their fami.abenne bankertin ailand tonight. Coach speak out from the hospital where thecontinue to recovesince being rescued from that cave in Nern thaila. One boys, adul, speaks in English. Hello, adult. Now I am very fine. I am very thank you for thank you so muc Reporter: He's reportedly the E who first Ed his teammates communicate with those divers who found them ten days afthey vanisd. He's seeing a sketchf his teammates who in these video show gratio their resc. The team regaining much of their WEHT, but doctors are concned that T boys and their coach may feel guilt or but in the upbeat video,he aeen flexing their muscle. A signal they're staying strong. Doctors saying the group could be released by thus a cute moment insid that video where boys were talking about what they wanted for R ne meal. Some cravings steak, oth their favorite Thai food. Another one, kfc. Thanks souch, Adrienne. We turn now to wimbledon

