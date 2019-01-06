Transcript for 12 people were killed by a shooter in Virginia Beach

We begin tonight with the new details just coming in about that horrific workplace massacre in Virginia Beach. Officials now identifying the suspect in the mass shooting, a 40-year-old engineer who worked there for 15 years. That community in deep mourning tonight. Officials calling the attack both senseless and incomprehensible. All but 1 of the 12 of the victims were city employees, some for decades. At least two others in intensive care tonight. That attack ranking as one of the deadliest workplace shootings in recent years. Whit Johnson starts us off tonight. Reporter: Tonight another American community grappling with the unimaginable. One down, gunshot wound, 2405 courthouse drive, building 2. Reporter: Deadly chaos erupting through the halls of the Virginia Beach municipal complex. Emergency calls pouring in around 4:00 P.M. Friday. Still actively hearing gunshots. Reporter: A barrage of bullets shattering the end of an otherwise typical work week. We were all just terrified. We almost kind of felt like it wasn't real. Reporter: The murder spree beginning in the parking lot. The shooter killing one victim in their car before entering building number 2. The suspect firing on coworkers indiscriminately, police say prowling floor to floor armed with two .45 caliber pistols. Describe what it was like when you were on lockdown and you were hearing those popping sounds. It was like, what's going on? What's happening? So much is happening. So many police are going by. So many ambulances. Reporter: Employees frantic, barricading themselves wherever they could. Others rushing for the doors in fear. Did you run? Did you hide? This lady was shot in the stairwell, so we figured he was close by. Just went out the door of the building. Reporter: The building, part of a sprawling complex of city offices and agencies. The police department right across the street. Within minutes they were in that building. Reporter: Officers running towards the gunfire. I've got a male down on the third floor with a gunshot wound to his arm. Still looking for the gunman. Do we have any idea where the shooter's at? I'm going in. Shots fired, shots fired! Second floor. He's going up the steps! Reporter: The man they're chasing, police identify as a long time city employee, 40-year-old Dewayne craddock. He had a badge and access to get in. The officers themselves, now the targets. Officer hit! Officer hit! Reporter: One officer, shot and injured, saved by his bulletproof vest. This was a long-term gun battle for police officers. Reporter: Police eventually shooting craddock, who later died from his wounds. Police finding innocent victims on every floor besides the basement. 12 in all -- 5 women, 7 men. All but one were city employees. This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach. Reporter: Four people injured and taken to local hospitals, three still in critical condition. As a community devastated by tragedy remains determined to show its strength. This day will not define Virginia Beach. We will come together. Whit Johnson joins us now live. Investigators still working to find a motive here, whit. As police describe the methodical way he went through the billing just behind you. Even using a silencer? Reporter: That's right, showed up heavily armed ready for a long battle and said nothing to officers as he exchanged gunfire. Tonight investigators are still trying to find out why he carried out this massacre. Tom? Whit Johnson leading us off. Thank you. The prime suspect in the deadly

