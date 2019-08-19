Transcript for 12-year-old is only girl playing in Little League World Series

America strong. The little league world series, and one more player catching our eye, number 15, Maddy freking, but that's not what they call her. Watch second baseman, number 15, Maddy freking. Good hop and a fleiss job by Maddy freking. Reporter: He's out. And a wave to her team. Two outs. Maddy is just 12 years old, from coon rapids, Minnesota. And she is the only girl playing in this year's little league world series. She can pitch, too. Over the weekend, bases loaded, two outs. History of the girls at the little league world series. Reporter: Number 15 again -- he's out at home plate. But Maddy freking is off the mound to make the play. Terrific high five. Well deserved. Reporter: Maddy is just the 19th girl to ever play in the little league world series in its 72 years. And the first to play in five years. It's an honor. It's -- I also think it's really cool. Reporter: Riding in with her team at the start of the series. And what do they call Maddy? Mad dog. Hi, my name is Maddy. And everybody calls me "Mad dog." Reporter: Maddy and the team playing against river ridge, Louisiana, tonight. And Maddy's message for all the girls and boys watching back home? Keep playing, don't let anybody stop you and always do your best. Don't mess with mad dog. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Until then, have a good evening. Good night.

