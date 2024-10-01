120 new sexual assault allegations to be filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Attorney Tony Buzbee stated that he represents 120 accusers with allegations against the entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs which date back over 30 years.

October 1, 2024

