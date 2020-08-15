Transcript for Nearly 133,000 customers still without power after derecho swept through Iowa

the extreme weather and the brutal effects of derecho that ripped through the midwest. Five days after, that misery still continues. Homes are damaged and tens of thousands are still without power. For many farmers in this agricultural zone, their entire harvest has been lost. Here's janai Norman with the aftermath. Reporter: Tonight, nearly 133,000 customers still without power days after a devastating and deadly derecho swept through Iowa. I lost all my food. I couldn't save it because I couldn't afford a generator. Reporter: Monday's fast-moving line of powerful thunderstorms catching many by surprise, slamming the cedar Rapids area with destruction reminiscent of a hurricane. Killing at least four people, unleashing wind gusts topping 100 miles per hour, uprooting trees, toppling power lines, demolishing homes and businesses, leaving a path of destruction stretching more than 700 miles from eastern Nebraska to western Ohio. Residents left with spoiled food, no cellphone service, and no air conditioning in the summer heat. I was told by three different people in the police department, three weeks without electricity. Reporter: And the effect on Iowa's crops is catastrophic. The derecho wiping out an estimated 10 million acres, up to 43% of the state's corn and soybeans crops, likely to cost billions of dollars. Dealing a destructive blow to the agriculture community still reeling from the pandemic. Iowa's governor has mobilized the state's National Guard and declared a state of disaster for 25 counties there. Tom? Janai, thank you.

