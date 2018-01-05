Transcript for 14 migrants have entered the US to officially petition for asylum: Officials

We have new developments in that standoff at the U.S. Border with Mexico. Dozens of men, women and children from Central America, many escaping violence. There is word tonight that some are now being processed by U.S. Customs agents, but more than 100 have still waiting. So, what comes next? ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman on the Mexico side of the border tonight. Reporter: Tonight, those migrants camped out on the Mexico border, celebrating. 14 of them entering the U.S. To officially begin to petition for asylum. After the 2,000-mile, month-long trek from southern Mexico, they now face an asylum process that could take years, with long odds to gain citizenship. Customs and border patrol claiming 11 migrants have been arrested for attempting to enter the United States illegally. Some seen here scaling the fence on the San Diego border. While others waited patiently, setting up camp on the cold con street. These are the 150 others still waiting their turn. They're told it could be days until they're allowed in, and get their applications reviewed. Mari Martinez was kidnapped in her own home, held hostage by a gang. She says, it's not easy to live in a country where you're always afraid. Tonight, they're hopeful that they won't have to fear any longer. Matt Gutman, ABC news, Tijuana. Matt, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.