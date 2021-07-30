14 people injured in frightening bus crash in New York City

Surveillance showed two cars colliding in the Bronx with one veering into a bus that slammed into a support column for subway tracks. At least 14 people, including the driver, were injured.
0:16 | 07/30/21

