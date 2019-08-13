14-year-old girl killed by falling rocks in Montana national park

The rocks, some as large as 12 inches in diameter, fell on top of the family's car during a trip to Glacier National Park. Her parents and two other children were also hurt.
The family tragedy a Montana's Glacier National Park a fourteen year old girl was killed. When a rock slide fell on top of her family's car shattering the rear window her parents and two other children were also hurt.

