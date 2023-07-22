14-year-old Zykee Scott has a bright future after a devastating tragedy

After surviving one of the deadliest fires in Philadelphia history, Zykee will start his first year at a STEM school and has expressed interest to play football at Penn State.

July 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live