Transcript for 18-year-old surfer bitten on the hand by shark at Florida beach

yet another shark attack off the east coast, after two already over the weekend. It happened off Florida, but there remains concern tonight all the way up to Massachusetts. Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: For the second time in as many days, a shark attack in new smyrna beach, Florida. Lifeguards say an 18-year-old surfer was bitten on the hand Monday afternoon, marking the sixth bite this year in volusia county, which is known as the shark attack capital of the world, living up to its name. 49-year-old William angell bitten in the thigh while boogie boarding there Saturday. He was treated on scene. The danger lurking along Florida's coast just an hour earlier about 100 miles away. Surfline.com, capturing the moment 23-year-old frank O'rourke struggled to stay above water as what was believed to be a black tip shark latched onto his arm. O'rourke later seen bolting across the beach for help, still clutching his board. You have all the rows of teeth that kind of just clamped onto my arm. Reporter: David, according to national geographic, it's estimated anyone who has swam in new smyrna beach has been within ten feet of a shark. Thankfully, all three recent victims are expected to be okay. David? All right, Victor Oquendo tonight, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.