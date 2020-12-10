Transcript for 180,000 people remain without power in Louisiana following Hurricane Delta

The remnants of hurricane delta are still being felt tonight from the Gulf Coast all the way up into the northeast now blue tarps on. Rooftops in Lake Charles, Louisiana struck by two hurricanes just a matter of weeks. Delta dropping ten more inches of rain more than a 180000. Customers without power. Georgia in the path as well flash flooding triggering high water rescues that was an average have county. They're very wet and difficult night of driving ahead in parts of the northeast let's get right to chief meteorologist in Jersey. Traffic it'll force a ginger. David in case you haven't seen that track the two tracks right next to each other delta just twelve Meier as miles from one Lora hit. That red area highlights all the communities that were hit twice now here in the northeast we're starting to feel the impacts we seen erosion coastal flooding. And heavy rains it's gonna squeeze together with that front anywhere from Boston up two New Hampshire and Maine by tomorrow night could pick up one to three inches of rain very quickly David. Jitters he would us tonight ginger thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.