Transcript for 1950s Hollywood heartthrob actor-singer Tab Hunter has died

A passing to note tonight after tab hunter who was all American good looks made him a 1950s Hollywood heartthrob has died. Hunter whose films include battle cry and Damn Yankees publicly revealing he was gay and his 2005 autobiography. Saying the book was difficult because he was quote a private person. Tab hunter was 86.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.