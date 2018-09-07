1950s Hollywood heartthrob actor-singer Tab Hunter has died

More
Hunter was known for his roles in "Battle Cry" and "Damn Yankees" and died at the age of 86.
0:19 | 07/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1950s Hollywood heartthrob actor-singer Tab Hunter has died
A passing to note tonight after tab hunter who was all American good looks made him a 1950s Hollywood heartthrob has died. Hunter whose films include battle cry and Damn Yankees publicly revealing he was gay and his 2005 autobiography. Saying the book was difficult because he was quote a private person. Tab hunter was 86.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56468882,"title":"1950s Hollywood heartthrob actor-singer Tab Hunter has died","duration":"0:19","description":"Hunter was known for his roles in \"Battle Cry\" and \"Damn Yankees\" and died at the age of 86.","url":"/WNT/video/1950s-hollywood-heartthrob-actor-singer-tab-hunter-died-56468882","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.