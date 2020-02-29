Transcript for 1st coronavirus death in the US confirmed

Washington state. Authorities describe him as an at-risk patient, but say he had no apparent travel to China. It is one of several new cases there. The governor declaring a state of emergency. President trump and his team confirming the fatality at a news conference this afternoon and warning Americans not to panic. All while announcing new travel restrictions, including parts of Italy and South Korea. The president defending his administration's response, but less than an hour later before a conservative audience, accusing Democrats of trying to weaponize the virus politically. But the number of coronavirus cases at home and abroad continue the climb. The financial markets rocked and more aggressive steps to fight the spread are just now beginning. ABC's Adrienne Bankert leading our coverage. Reporter: Tonight, the governor of Washington declaring a state of emergency after the first known coronavirus death in the U.S. We are having increasing cases in the United States, and we expect to see increasing cases locally. Reporter: The CDC says a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions has died and he had no known travel to China. The state also confirming an outbreak at a long-term care facility. Two people associated with the facility testing positive and more than 50 patients and staff now being tested. We're in the process of investigating this situation as an outbreak. Reporter: One of those cases is a woman in her 70s in serious condition. President trump gave a late afternoon press conference before the CDC confirmed the death. Unfortunately, one person passed away overnight. Medically high-risk patient. Reporter: The president and his team attempting to calm the nation's fears. There's no reason to panic at all. This is something that is being handled professionally. The country as a whole -- because we get asked that all the time -- still remains at low risk. But when we say that we want to underscore that this is an evolving situation. Reporter: This brings the total number of Americans diagnosed with covid-19 to at least 69. The CDC investigating at least eight cases of unknown origin, which means the patient did not travel outside the country or did they have contact with symptomatic individuals. At least three states -- Washington, Oregon, and California -- are now seeing cases of community spread. A high school student in Washington among those cases and possibly the youngest, now in quarantine. The student developed symptoms last week, but returned to school after feeling better, unknowingly putting dozens, if not hundreds more, at risk. We elected to close it in an a bun dance of caution and care for the children and adults in our schools and community. Reporter: And in Oregon, an elementary school employee showing symptoms in clackamas county who may have exposed students and staff. Authorities disinfecting campuses, warning parents to be on alert. Adrienne Bankert joins us now from that hospital in Kirkland Washington. This is in the Seattle area where the first U.S. Patient has died of coronavirus. Your report highlights the developing situation the governor declared a state of emergency. Is the federal government sending in additional resources? Reporter: Yes, Tom, they are. The CDC is going to be sending staffers here to Washington state to assist, plus state and local officials dealing with this outbreak. They also want to stress that 80% of coronavirus cases are mild and that those with existing health problems, especially respiratory problems,

