1st glimpse inside a meatpacking plant as work continues despite coronavirus

More
Across the U.S., there are more than 6,500 meatpacking workers infected with COVID-19 and the virus has killed at least 20.
2:19 | 04/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1st glimpse inside a meatpacking plant as work continues despite coronavirus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:19","description":"Across the U.S., there are more than 6,500 meatpacking workers infected with COVID-19 and the virus has killed at least 20.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70440358","title":"1st glimpse inside a meatpacking plant as work continues despite coronavirus","url":"/WNT/video/1st-glimpse-inside-meatpacking-plant-work-continues-coronavirus-70440358"}