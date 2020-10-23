1st nest of so-called ‘murder hornets’ discovered in the US

Scientists found the Asian giant hornet nest inside a tree in Blaine, Washington. They plan to destroy it to keep the dangerous insects away from honeybee hives.
0:12 | 10/23/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for 1st nest of so-called ‘murder hornets’ discovered in the US
To be indexed the first nest of murder hornets found in the US and set a tree and Blaine Washington on the planet destroy tomorrow to keep them from spreading. Reports are about to which is long think decimate honey bee hives and threatened crops.

