1st vaccinations of children as young as 12 in Georgia

More
As many as 17 million adolescents will be formally cleared to get the vaccine after a CDC panel recommends the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday. Some parents are still skeptical.
2:49 | 05/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1st vaccinations of children as young as 12 in Georgia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:49","description":"As many as 17 million adolescents will be formally cleared to get the vaccine after a CDC panel recommends the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday. Some parents are still skeptical. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77630826","title":"1st vaccinations of children as young as 12 in Georgia","url":"/WNT/video/1st-vaccinations-children-young-12-georgia-77630826"}