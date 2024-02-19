2 flights record 800 mph speeds

Near record winds helped a Virgin Atlantic flight from Washington D.C. to London fly more than 800 miles per hour. A United flight from Newark to Lisbon also reached 838 miles per hour.

February 19, 2024

