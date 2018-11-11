Transcript for More than 20 people have been killed by the Camp Fire in Northern California

But first, we turn to the northern part of the state, where the destruction in the camp fire is now brutally clear. There's a race to account for 100 people reported missing when the fire swept through. With cell phone communication paralyzed for many. Will Carr is in the fire zone. Reporter: Tonight, the camp fire, scorching nearly 110,000 acres, and now California's third deadliest on record. The death toll jumping to 23. With communications down, many still missing. Nurse Nichole jolly is worried about one of her co-workers. We have been trying to reach her family. Reporter: Hospital staff racing to get patients out, before evacuating themselves. I ran up this hill and I got into the next vehicle. The back of my pants were on fire, and I burned a hole in her seat. And she was praying with me, and she's like, I don't think we're going to make it. Reporter: So many people had to jump out of their cars and make a run for it. So, search and rescue crews are going car by car. When they clear them, they put a pink ribbon on, and move down the road. The camp fire, now the most destructive on record in California, gutting more than 6,700 buildings. SHAWN field is waiting to see what's left. Do you have any idea if your home is still standing? No. I just told the pg&e guy I'd pay him to take a picture. Reporter: With residents being kept out of the area, we went to check on his home. You can see what the house looked like before the fire. This is what is left of SHAWN's house. Hello? Reporter: SHAWN, it's will Carr with ABC news. We're up at your house, and I'm sorry to say it didn't make it. One single green coffee mug standing out in the rubble. I know it's not much, but we found that, wanted to get it to you. It's awesome to see the people that are helping us. Reporter: With cell phone service spotty and the damage so widespread, it's even more difficult to track down the people who are still missing. Tom? Will, thank you. And the firefights have been

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.