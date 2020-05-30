-
Now Playing: Man rescued by helicopter after falling off a cliff
-
Now Playing: Rescuers search for victims of Pakistan plane crash
-
Now Playing: Severe weather dumps heavy rain in the Northwest
-
Now Playing: Rules and restrictions to keep in mind on the road this summer
-
Now Playing: Disney reveals reopening plans, dates for US parks
-
Now Playing: Bob Chapek tells Rebecca Jarvis about phased reopening plan for Walt Disney World
-
Now Playing: The rise of virtual vacations
-
Now Playing: How to vacation safely amid the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Severe storms break out over Memorial Day weekend
-
Now Playing: Take a virtual ride on Rise of the Resistance
-
Now Playing: Delta reveals new precautions for flights
-
Now Playing: A first look at what Delta calls the future of flying
-
Now Playing: These mom's formed a 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine' group
-
Now Playing: Take a virtual ride on Disney's Expedition Everest
-
Now Playing: National Geographic unveils new milestone in wildlife project, ‘The Photo Ark’
-
Now Playing: Heavy rain from tropical depression pummels the South
-
Now Playing: Images show airlines not practicing social distancing on flights
-
Now Playing: Family's 'magical' encounter with whales, Dolphins off Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Nearly 10,000 Americans stuck abroad during coronavirus pandemic