Transcript for 2020 candidates react to the Virginia Beach shooting

Virginia Beach. That shooting bringing gun control full focus into the race for 2020. President trump tweeting condolences, but not mentioning gun control, but that subject height on the list of his rivals in California. Linsey Davis is in San Francisco. Reporter: This weekend 14 of the 23 presidential candidates have descended on California, but many have Virginia on their mind, reacting to the latest mass shooting. Frankly, the American public is sick of hearing elected leaders only expressing thoughts and prayers. What we need is action. Reporter: This is the largest gathering of presidential contenders so far. Here in San Francisco for the California democratic party's annual convention, aiming to highlight their different campaign positions. But at least one striking similarity of those vying for the nation's highest office? Beyond condolences, many of them say it's time to act on gun control. It speaks to the need for this country to finally do what the American people want, and that is common-sense gun safety legislation. We cannot tolerate being the only developed nation where this is routine. We know it's not the last time this is going to happen, and Washington's failure to act is costing lives. Reporter: California may be more important than ever before in helping to determine the next presidential nominee after moving its primary up from June to March. Gracias. Reporter: In addition to trying to lure the Latino vote, the candidates tackling another big issue here, immigration. And we will end the chaos that Donald Trump has created at the u.s./mexico border. Never again will we put another child in another cage. Nor will we deport another mother back to the very country from which she fled in the first place. Linsey Davis joins us now live. We understand there was a security scare at the convention in California involving the senator kamala Harris, and we have just gotten that video in house. Reporter: Yes, some tense moments there, Tom, while the senator was on the stage speaking. A man got on stage, grabbed the microphone from her. Now he was quickly escorted off the stage. She then returned to speak to chants of her name. Tom. Linsey Davis with that breaking news. Brave moments from the We turn to the candidates

