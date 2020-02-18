2020 Nevada caucus just a week away

More than 26,000 Democrats have already turning out for early voting as Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren take aim at a candidate that is not even on the ballot.
3:04 | 02/18/20

