21 new measles cases reported last week: CDC

More
The number brings this year's total to more than 1,200 confirmed cases in 30 states.
0:15 | 08/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 21 new measles cases reported last week: CDC
And that health alert just as children head back to school the CDC tonight reporting 21 new measles cases last week alone. Idol brings this year's total to more than 12100 confirmed cases in thirty states that's the highest number since 92 most of them involving people who were not vaccinated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"The number brings this year's total to more than 1,200 confirmed cases in 30 states.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65064184","title":"21 new measles cases reported last week: CDC","url":"/WNT/video/21-measles-cases-reported-week-cdc-65064184"}