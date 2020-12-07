Transcript for 21 sailors, civilians hospitalized after fire aboard naval vessel

But we begin with the explosion on the U.S. Navy ship docked in San Diego. Multiple alarms going out. Firefighters responding. At least 21 people reportedly hospitalized, including injuries to 17 sailors. Here's zohreen shah. Reporter: Tonight, a Navy ship spewing smoke after being rocked by an explosion onboard the uss Bonhomme Richard. There is heavy smoke showing from a large military vessel under construction. Reporter: Reports of the first flames at 8:30 A.M., shortly after the fire broke out. That explosion tearing through the ship, sending sailors fleeing. We have the explosion. Right now we're taking all personnel and gear off the pier. Reporter: Dozens of San Diego firefighters rushing to the scene, joining the base's teams, battling the blaze. Nearby ships deployed to help douse the billowing smoke. 160 sailors were onboard, 17 sailors and 4 civilians rushed to the hospital with injuries. Tonight, with the ship loaded with fuel, the concern that nearby military vessels could be in danger from more potential explosions. The Bonhomme Richard docked at the pier for maintenance. When at sea, the amphibious assault ship is used to put troops on hostile shores. Officials now confirming all personnel have been rushed off. A fire official now saying the ship could burn for days. Zohreen, the big question tonight, officials searching for the cause of the explosion? Reporter: Tom, that's the focus. With the fire still burning, it's hard to pin down a cause. 21 people recovering, 9 of them with serious injuries. Zohreen, thank you. Now to the coronavirus pandemic.

