21 Saudi nationals sent back to country after Navy base shooting

More
Authorities said at least 17 military trainees were found with jihadi literature and 15 had child pornography on their computers.
2:52 | 01/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 21 Saudi nationals sent back to country after Navy base shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:52","description":"Authorities said at least 17 military trainees were found with jihadi literature and 15 had child pornography on their computers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68257228","title":"21 Saudi nationals sent back to country after Navy base shooting","url":"/WNT/video/21-saudi-nationals-back-country-navy-base-shooting-68257228"}