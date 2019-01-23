-
Now Playing: Thriver Thursday: How one woman overcame grief
-
Now Playing: 23 measles cases confirmed in Washington state
-
Now Playing: Once-conjoined twins are now thriving toddlers
-
Now Playing: Secrets to beat burnout from women who overcame it
-
Now Playing: Measles outbreak linked to anti-vaccination movement
-
Now Playing: My Wellness Routine: Soko Glam's Charlotte Cho shows her 10-step Korean skin care ritual
-
Now Playing: Hospital baby boom: 8 OBGYN nurses give birth to adorable babies
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' January Challenge: How to do a pull-up with perfect form
-
Now Playing: Basketball fans in Oregon unfazed by recent measles outbreak
-
Now Playing: How to prevent suffering from burnout
-
Now Playing: Perdue Farms recalls more than 68,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
-
Now Playing: We tried a Kardashian approved booty machine
-
Now Playing: Harley Pasternak's tips to transform your body in just 5 minutes a day
-
Now Playing: How one mom turned grief into action
-
Now Playing: How to fight the flu with your phone
-
Now Playing: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio explains his plan for free health care
-
Now Playing: My Wellness Routine: 1st person to cross Antarctica solo does these 5 things daily
-
Now Playing: Selma Blair gets candid about life with MS in emotional Instagram post
-
Now Playing: Judge blocks Trump birth control coverage rules in 13 states
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Train My Way: Get vacation confident