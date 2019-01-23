23 measles cases confirmed in Washington state

Health officials declared a public health emergency over an outbreak that has mostly affected children 10 years old and younger.
0:11 | 01/23/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for 23 measles cases confirmed in Washington state
And the measles outbreak in Washington State tonight officials now declaring a public health emergency in Clark County. 23 confirmed cases mostly children at least twenty the cases the patients were not vaccinated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

