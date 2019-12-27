23-year-old arrested in fatal stabbing of 2 college students outside bar

One of the victims was identified as the brother of an NFL quarterback; the suspect was found hiding inside an empty home that was up for sale, according to reports.
0:18 | 12/27/19

