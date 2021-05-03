2nd air strike called off against Iranian-backed militia

President Joe Biden called off a second U.S. airstrike against an Iranian-backed militia just one hour before the planned attack because a woman and child were spotted on site.
2:48 | 03/05/21

Transcript for 2nd air strike called off against Iranian-backed militia

