2nd victim dies after California movie theater shooting

Prosecutors say Joseph Jimenez shot and killed Anthony Barajas and Rylee Goodrich during a showing of “The Forever Purge.”
0:40 | 07/31/21

Comments
To the "Index" tonight. A tragic update in the deadly shooting at a movie theater in southern California. Police say a second victim died early this morning at a hospital. Prosecutors say Joseph Jimenez shot him and Riley Goodrich in the head Monday after a showing "The forever purge." Goodrich died at the scene. Investigators calling it a random attack. The wreckage of the titanic at the bottom of the ocean is disappearing. That's according to researchers studying the shipwreck. They say what's left is rapidly deteriorating because of bacteria and salt. One researcher calls changes to the ship's bow distinct and noticeable.

