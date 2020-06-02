Around 350 Americans back from Wuhan, China

More
As the coronavirus spreads rapidly in China and has killed nearly 500, returning passengers have been split between two military bases.
1:31 | 02/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Around 350 Americans back from Wuhan, China

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:31","description":"As the coronavirus spreads rapidly in China and has killed nearly 500, returning passengers have been split between two military bases.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68786402","title":"Around 350 Americans back from Wuhan, China ","url":"/WNT/video/350-americans-back-wuhan-china-68786402"}