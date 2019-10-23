Transcript for 39 bodies discovered in cargo truck outside London

And overseas tonight, a gruesome discovery at about industrial park east of London. A tractor trailer with 39 bodies inside, one of them a teenager. The young driver is now under arrest tonight, and here's our senior foreign correspondent see Yan Pannell. Reporter: Tonight, that horrific discovery in a cargo truck, abandoned just outside London. 39 bodies, at least one a teenager. Suspected migrants who'd come in search of a better life, instead dying in what appears to be a people smuggling operation. The truck, registered in Bulgaria, crossing into Britain by ferry just after midnight. Seen here on surveillance video. The gruesome cargo discovered by emergency services, called to the scene just 20 miles from London. A murder investigation now launched. Police not identifying suspects, but the truck driver, a 25-year-old man from northern Ireland, is reported to be in custody. It's highly unlikely those dead are Europeans. Tragically, it's happened before, and then, it was refugees desperate to escape war-torn countries like Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. David? Ian Pannell tonight. Thank you.

